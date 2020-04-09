Prime Minister Boris Johnson 'continues to improve' as he's treated for coronavirus in intensive care

Boris Johnson "continues to improve" as he is treated for coronavirus in an intensive care unit (ICU), his spokesperson has said.

The prime minister's third overnight stay in St Thomas' Hospital's ICU was "good", and he is "in good spirits", the spokesperson added.

The PM continues to receive oxygen treatment for Covid-19, there's "no change to that", he added.

He said Mr Johnson is still "not working" and has asked Dominic Raab to "deputise for him" and "lead any Cabinet decision making process".

One key decision due to be made next week is whether to relax lockdown restrictions, but Downing Street has hinted that will not happen.

The government is due to carry out the first review next week of the lockdown measures announced last month to curb the spread of the disease.

However, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman did not contradict a warning by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon that there was no possibility of any relaxation of the restrictions at that point.

“What we absolutely need to do now is keep bearing down on the rate of transmission which will mean continuing with social distancing measures to ensure we are protecting the NHS and saving lives,” the spokesman said.

“We are at a critical point in this. That is certainly the case as we approach the Easter bank holiday weekend.”