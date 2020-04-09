- ITV Report
What the papers say – April 9
There is no quick end in sight for the lockdown, as most of the nation’s Thursday papers lead with the extension of the coronavirus restrictions amid a soaring death rate.
The Daily Mirror, The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian all lead with stories on the extension of the national coronavirus lockdown.
The Daily Mail says Britons will need to prepare for “weeks more lockdown” while the Daily Express and i say there is “no end in sight”.
Alongside a story on the lockdown extension, The Times says there is “no evidence” that humans can contract Covid-19 from their pets.
The nation will face its “longest Good Friday” this week, according to Metro.
The Sun calls on the nation to donate money to support NHS “angels”.
Wall Street has warned investors to prepare for a “new wave of declines in global markets”, according to the Financial Times.
And the Daily Star says Ozzy Osbourne believes he is “sure to get corona”.