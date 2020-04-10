- ITV Report
-
Coronavirus: Man labelled 'lowest of the low' after biting officer enforcing lockdown
A man who bit a police officer during the coronavirus lockdown has been described as the “lowest of the low” by a chief constable.
A 21-year-old Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer was attacked as she responded with colleagues to report of a disturbance in Rochdale.
Officers tried to explain to the man he should not be visiting other people’s home but he lashed out by punching two officers, including the constable who he bit on the arm.
The officer attended hospital following the incident on Thursday at around 6.40pm. She was later discharged.
Days earlier she had been delivering Easter eggs to children while out on patrol, said GMP.
Chief Constable Ian Hopkins later tweeted: “Words fail me when it comes to some people’s behaviour. This is shocking at the best of times, but during a Coronavirus Pandemic this is just the lowest of the low. I trust the CPS & Court will now do what we all expect of them!”
The message was retweeted by Home Secretary Priti Patel.
A 29-year-old man was arrested and is being questioned on suspicion of criminal damage, domestic violence assault, section 18 assault with intent to resist arrest and regulation 8 of the Health Protection Regulation 2020 (Coronavirus).
Superintendent Richard Hunt said: “It is absolutely disgusting that my officer was faced with this last night and all of our thoughts are with her as she rests at home.
“This is a particularly challenging time for everybody at the moment, made worse by something so mindless like this.
“Having spoken to the officer earlier this morning, she said that last night’s incident was a stark contrast to the support she has felt over the past few days while she has been delivering Easter eggs to local children whilst out on patrol.
“This just goes to show that, thankfully, incidents like this are not a reflection of the vast majority of the public who are showing great support to us.”