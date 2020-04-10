Coronavirus: Man labelled 'lowest of the low' after biting officer enforcing lockdown

The Greater Manchester Police officer was left with visible bite marks. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

A man who bit a police officer during the coronavirus lockdown has been described as the “lowest of the low” by a chief constable. A 21-year-old Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer was attacked as she responded with colleagues to report of a disturbance in Rochdale. Officers tried to explain to the man he should not be visiting other people’s home but he lashed out by punching two officers, including the constable who he bit on the arm.

The officer attended hospital following the incident on Thursday at around 6.40pm. She was later discharged. Days earlier she had been delivering Easter eggs to children while out on patrol, said GMP. Chief Constable Ian Hopkins later tweeted: “Words fail me when it comes to some people’s behaviour. This is shocking at the best of times, but during a Coronavirus Pandemic this is just the lowest of the low. I trust the CPS & Court will now do what we all expect of them!”

The message was retweeted by Home Secretary Priti Patel. A 29-year-old man was arrested and is being questioned on suspicion of criminal damage, domestic violence assault, section 18 assault with intent to resist arrest and regulation 8 of the Health Protection Regulation 2020 (Coronavirus).

Police have stepped up patrols during the coronavirus lockdown (stock image). Credit: PA