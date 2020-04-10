First results in on Gilead coronavirus drug but more study needed

More than half of a group of severely ill coronavirus patients improved after receiving an experimental antiviral drug, doctors have reported.

However, there is no way to know the odds of that happening without the drug because there was no comparison group, they said.

The results published by the New England Journal of Medicine are the first in Covid-19 patients for remdesivir.

The Gilead Sciences drug has shown promise against other coronaviruses in the past and in lab tests against the one causing the current pandemic, which now has claimed more than 100,000 lives.

No drugs are approved now for treating the disease.