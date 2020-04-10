- ITV Report
In Pictures: Roads clear as coronavirus lockdown scuppers Easter getaway
Britons were urged to stay at home over the Easter weekend as the UK remains in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. There was little traffic on the roads, with the majority of people heeding the Government’s advice.
Here we compare the situation with last year’s Easter break – which proves a stark contrast.
Meanwhile, tourist hotspots were largely deserted as people followed the guidelines on Good Friday – but police were on patrol in case anyone was flouting the rules.