  1. ITV Report

In Pictures: Roads clear as coronavirus lockdown scuppers Easter getaway

The M1 in Bedfordshire. Credit: PA

Britons were urged to stay at home over the Easter weekend as the UK remains in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. There was little traffic on the roads, with the majority of people heeding the Government’s advice.

Here we compare the situation with last year’s Easter break – which proves a stark contrast.

Britons were urged to stay at home over the Easter weekend as the UK remains in lockdown. Credit: PA
The M1 in Bedfordshire is usually packed with traffic, but remains virtually empty. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA
The M3 motorway near Winchester in Hampshire is almost deserted. Credit: Andrew Matthews/Steve Parsons/PA
The M25 between junctions 12 and 13 on a typical day (top) and on Good Friday (bottom). Credit: Andrew Matthews/Steve Parsons/PA
Scenes from Heathrow Airport, where there is virtually no travellers. Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Meanwhile, tourist hotspots were largely deserted as people followed the guidelines on Good Friday – but police were on patrol in case anyone was flouting the rules.

Then and now – scenes from Bournemouth beach. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA
No sitting – even the benches were out of bounds. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA
Police on patrol in Bournemouth as the lockdown continues. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA
Windsor also saw a sharp drop in footfall – although many still chose the Long Walk for their daily exercise. Credit: PA