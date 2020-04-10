Health Minister Matt Hancock gives daily government coronavirus briefing on Good Friday

Health Minister Matt Hancock has reiterated the government's warning to the public to “stay at home” over the Easter weekend.

Speaking at the daily press conference on Good Friday, he said: “This is a national effort, and every single person in this country can play their part in this plan."

His warning comes as the UK's coronavirus hospital death toll reached 8,958, a record daily rise of 980 patients in 24 hours.

Mr Hancock said the number of people in hospital who have tested positive for the disease stood at 19,304.

The majority of Britons appeared to have heeded the Government’s rules and stayed at home over the Easter weekend.

The Government had launched a campaign urging the public to stay at home during the warm bank holiday, fearing repeats of scenes from last month when people flocked to tourist beauty spots flouting social distancing rules.

But the public appear to have adhered to the lockdown measures and stayed away from areas that would normally be bustling during a warm Easter weekend.

The government have as yet not laid out plans as to how and when the lockdown will be lifted.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising for Boris Johnson while he is in hospital recovering with coronavirus, said on Thursday, it was still “too early” to lift the lockdown.

The restrictions are being kept under constant review but they are likely to last “several more weeks” according to one scientist advising the government.

Mr Johnson's condition continues to improve, Downing Street have said, who report the Prime Minister is in “very good spirits” and able to do “short walks” between periods of rest as part of his care to aid his recovery after being discharged from intensive care.

The Prime Minister, who spent three nights in intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, was moved to a ward at St Thomas’ Hospital on Thursday.

A Downing Street spokesman said it was too early to say how long Mr Johnson would need to remain in hospital for.

Mr Raab said on Thursday he had "all the authority" to "make the relevant decisions – whether it’s through chairing Cabinet updates, chairing Cobra, or indeed the morning meetings of senior ministers.”