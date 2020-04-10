Minister postpones Leaving Certificate exams for school students

Postponing Leaving Certificate examinations in Ireland has brought much needed clarity to students, the Education Minister has insisted.

Joe McHugh announced the postponed of June’s scheduled exams to until late July or August.

The Junior Cycle examinations have been cancelled and will be replaced with school-based exams and assessments early in the new school year.

The announcement on Friday afternoon came moments after the Government confirmed the extension of current Covid-19 lockdown measures to May 5.

Schools have been closed since March 12 in Ireland and will remain so as the country continues to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

The postponement of Leaving Certs will result in a delay to the start of the university and college year for first year students.

A timetable for the exams is due to be finalised in June.

“All decisions we are taking in relation to rescheduling exams are based on current public health advice and put the best interests of students first,” said Mr McHugh.

“The welfare of students and that of their families is front and centre in all decision making.