Nephew of coronavirus patient in intensive care says the family feel 'alone'

The nephew of a man in intensive care suffering from coronavirus has described how his aunt is isolated alone at home dreading a call to say his uncle has died. Jimmy Caveney, who is in his 60s, has been in hospital since April 4. His nephew, Jim Stephenson told ITV News that the virus “escalated quickly” and that chances of survival were “slim”. Mr Caveney’s wife Pauline, who has underlying conditions, is isolating at home unable to visit her husband. She lives just miles from the hospital in Wigan where he is being treated.

Jim Stephenson said his aunt is “sat at home and every time somebody phones or texts her she’s just thinking could this be the call. That’s the really sad thing for me.” “All you want is a hug and a bit of affection from your family. She’s effectively alone you know. “She’s alone at home, my uncle Jimmy’s alone at the hospital. “Their son Sean is stranded on the Isle of Man at the moment again alone. “They are all going through this alone – that’s what really hurts me. Seeing people going through the most difficult time and having to do it so alone. It’s very sad.”

Jim Stephenson (pictured) paid tribute to his uncle. Credit: ITV News

Hospital staff told Jimmy Caveney to start calling his family yesterday. His nephew described the brief call he had with his uncle: “I spoke to him very briefly last night. “I’m not too sure he even knew who was on the phone. He would say two words and then he would lose his breath. “I was only on the phone for about a minute to him. It was really sad to hear him like that. It must be terrible to be told to make that type of telephone call.” Mr Stephenson paid tribute to his Uncle who he called “an absolute character.”

