Nephew of coronavirus patient in intensive care says the family feel 'alone'
The nephew of a man in intensive care suffering from coronavirus has described how his aunt is isolated alone at home dreading a call to say his uncle has died.
Jimmy Caveney, who is in his 60s, has been in hospital since April 4. His nephew, Jim Stephenson told ITV News that the virus “escalated quickly” and that chances of survival were “slim”.
Mr Caveney’s wife Pauline, who has underlying conditions, is isolating at home unable to visit her husband.
She lives just miles from the hospital in Wigan where he is being treated.
Jim Stephenson said his aunt is “sat at home and every time somebody phones or texts her she’s just thinking could this be the call. That’s the really sad thing for me.”
“All you want is a hug and a bit of affection from your family. She’s effectively alone you know.
“She’s alone at home, my uncle Jimmy’s alone at the hospital.
“Their son Sean is stranded on the Isle of Man at the moment again alone.
“They are all going through this alone – that’s what really hurts me. Seeing people going through the most difficult time and having to do it so alone. It’s very sad.”
Hospital staff told Jimmy Caveney to start calling his family yesterday.
His nephew described the brief call he had with his uncle: “I spoke to him very briefly last night.
“I’m not too sure he even knew who was on the phone. He would say two words and then he would lose his breath.
“I was only on the phone for about a minute to him. It was really sad to hear him like that. It must be terrible to be told to make that type of telephone call.”
Mr Stephenson paid tribute to his Uncle who he called “an absolute character.”
“He was very affectionate...for a man for his generation. You knew what a nice man he was.
“His grandkids absolutely idolise him. His grandkids in particular, it’s going to hit them very hard this.”
But he said the family valued the healthcare professionals who were looking after their loved one.
“We’ve all got the greatest respect for every healthcare professional on the frontline.
“His granddaughter is an A & E nurse, not in the same hospital.
“The anguish and the pain and the challenge that they are going through – it’s horrendous, it’s absolutely horrendous.”
His message to the public was clear at the start of a bank holiday weekend that has brought concern about people sticking to guidelines.
He said: ”Stay at home, it’s simple, stay home.
“The generation before us kept us all safe by fighting a war, we’re being asked to sit in our garden and have a BBQ.
“Stay home it is as simple as that.”