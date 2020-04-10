- ITV Report
RAF, Navy and Army helicopters bolster coronavirus air ambulance missions
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Carl Dinnen
When it comes to casualty evacuation military aircrews have considerable expertise.
But never before have they prepared to work at such scale with the NHS.
At Thruxton aero drone they've been figuring out just how to do that.
How for example do you put an NHS stretcher into a Royal Navy Merlin.
So far 13 RAF, Navy and Army helicopters and around 300 personnel have been deployed around the country to boost the existing air ambulance system.
But there isn't a lot of time to perfect all of this - the Covid-19 aviation task force has already started moving patients.