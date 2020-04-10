Science-based wellbeing tips to help you through the coronavirus pandemic

For many of us, being stuck at home during the coronavirus lockdown can be stressful, frustrating and lonely.

The strain on our mental health should not be underestimated, and we are being urged to look after our mental wellbeing as well as our physical health during these unprecedented times.

But is it possible to train our minds in the same way that we can train our bodies?

Dr Laurie Santos is a psychologist and cognitive scientist whose free online Yale course 'The Science of Wellbeing' has amassed over a million new subscribers in the last couple of weeks.

Her vast new audience may not come as a surprise when you learn the course offers a series of challenges designed to increase your own happiness.

Dr Santos says that science shows happiness can stem from cultivating healthy practices and routines.

For many adjusting to this temporary way of life, our new routines might actually give us the opportunity to reflect on our daily rituals and form new habits, which if the science is to be believed, could rewire our brains towards a happier life.

With that in mind ITV News asked her if she could share her top tips for well-being during the coronavirus pandemic - and beyond - using evidence-based science.