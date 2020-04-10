Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

What the papers say – April 10

What the papers say – April 10 Photo:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaving intensive care to start his recovery from the coronavirus leads many of the Good Friday papers, while discussion about lifting the lockdown also features.

The Times reports Mr Johnson is in “good spirits” but may be off work for up to a month as he deals with the personal effects of Covid-19.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Telegraph says the PM has been moved to a low-dependency ward, while the paper says the number of deaths related to Covid-19 is up to 7,978.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian reports more than 1,000 victims of the virus who have died in care homes have not been recorded in official data.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

While the i carries an article about the PM’s “long recovery”, a story which also leads the Sun.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Express said the nation breathed “a giant sigh of relief” after Mr Johnson left the ICU.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile, The Independent writes about lifting the lockdown, and how Britain could finally reopen.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror calls this a “make or break” weekend, adding the military will patrol beaches over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mail reports that Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick went to visit his parents.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Star looks at policing, saying one force is considering grilling shoppers to make sure they are only buying essential items.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.