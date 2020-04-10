Worldwide coronavirus related deaths hit 100,000

Workers in protective body suits walk past sinks for hand washing at the Credit: AP

The worldwide coronavirus death toll has hit 100,000, although experts believe the true number of people who have died after testing positive for Covid-19 could be much higher due to differences in how countries report their dead. The number confirmed to be infected with the virus was more than 1.6 million according Johns Hopkins University data. The milestone comes as some countries, including Ireland, announced lockdown extensions while others sought to reinforce the 'stay at home' measures as the Easter period began for many around the world. While Spain has joined other countries in lifting some of the lockdown measures, the head of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned that a premature lifting of restrictions could "lead to a deadly resurgence" in the virus.

Alye Gunduz, 90, who was treated for coronavirus prays as medical personnel escort her during her discharge in Istanbul. Credit: AP

For Christians, Easter is usually a time of celebration but this year, church goers will listen to sermons delivered through computer screens as services move online. Services were broadcast from fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, days before the first anniversary of the April 15 inferno that destroyed large parts of the iconic Gothic building and watched by a global audience. In the US, deaths have climbed past 16,700, with nearly to half of those fatalities in New York state. New York state reported 777 new deaths, down slightly from the day before, for an overall toll of more than 7,800. But state officials said the number of people in intensive care dropped for the first time since mid-March and hospitalisations are slowing: 290 new patients in a single day, compared with daily increases of more than 1,000 last week in New York state.

A man in a facemask walks over the Brooklyn Bridge in New York during lockdown. Credit: AP