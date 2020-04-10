- ITV Report
Worldwide coronavirus related deaths hit 100,000
The worldwide coronavirus death toll has hit 100,000, although experts believe the true number of people who have died after testing positive for Covid-19 could be much higher due to differences in how countries report their dead.
The number confirmed to be infected with the virus was more than 1.6 million according Johns Hopkins University data.
The milestone comes as some countries, including Ireland, announced lockdown extensions while others sought to reinforce the 'stay at home' measures as the Easter period began for many around the world.
While Spain has joined other countries in lifting some of the lockdown measures, the head of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned that a premature lifting of restrictions could "lead to a deadly resurgence" in the virus.
For Christians, Easter is usually a time of celebration but this year, church goers will listen to sermons delivered through computer screens as services move online.
Services were broadcast from fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, days before the first anniversary of the April 15 inferno that destroyed large parts of the iconic Gothic building and watched by a global audience.
In the US, deaths have climbed past 16,700, with nearly to half of those fatalities in New York state.
New York state reported 777 new deaths, down slightly from the day before, for an overall toll of more than 7,800.
But state officials said the number of people in intensive care dropped for the first time since mid-March and hospitalisations are slowing: 290 new patients in a single day, compared with daily increases of more than 1,000 last week in New York state.
In Italy, helicopters and drones and tighter police checks were being used to stop residents flouting lockdown laws. On Thursday alone, police stopped some 300,000 people across Italy to check whether they had permission to travel. About 10,000 were issued summonses.
The economic fallout from the pandemic has led the head of the International Monetary Fund to warn that the global economy is heading for the worst recession since the Depression.
In Europe, the 19 Eurozone countries overcame weeks of divisions to agree on spending $550 billion to cushion the recession caused by the virus.
Mario Centeno, who heads the eurozone finance ministers' group, called the package "totally unprecedented".
As weeks of lockdowns were extended in nation after nation, governments were pressed to ease restrictions on key businesses and industries.
Spain will allow factories and construction sites to resume work on Monday, although schools, most shops and offices will remain closed.
