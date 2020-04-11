Coronavirus: How children with special needs are coping during the crisis

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rebecca Barry

Families who have children with special educational needs have been trying to cope without their usual support network during the coronavirus outbreak. Eleven-year-old twins Jack and Chloe both have cerebral palsy and are at increased risk from Covid-19. However the twins are not deemed extremely vulnerable, which means the family do not get extra help with food deliveries.

Louise Ellis, mother of the twins, said: "I am one of thousands of carers who is working 168 hours a week, around the clock without any support now. "It is really tough. We aren't one of those families that give in easily. We've got absolutely no respite. "Should Brad and I get sick with coronavirus, who is going to take care of our children?"

For Kevin and his son Andy, who has autism, life under lockdown is extremely difficult. Credit: ITV News

For Kevin Chapman and his son Andy, who has autism, life under lockdown is extremely difficult. Mr Chapman said: "When things get too much for Andy, Andy's version of a meltdown, he'll basically just rip off all his clothes, drop to the floor, kick, scream, shout, bite anyone who comes near him." Charities say that despite the emergency measures, families like these still have a right to support to stop any of them reaching breaking point.