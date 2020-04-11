Junior doctors at London hospital hit out at 'inadequate' masks and PPE amid coronavirus pandemic

Doctors at St Bartholomew's Hospital (left) say their PPE falls short of PHE guidelines. (file photo) Credit: PA

Dozens of junior doctors at a London hospital - some of whom care for patients with coronavirus - say the protective masks they are made to wear are "inadequate". Forty junior doctors at St Bartholomew's Hospital have written to management concerned about a lack of fit-testing of masks on their ward, in a letter seen by ITV News. The letter claims there are "inadequacies" in the personal protective equipment available to them and "as it stands falls short of the PHE guidelines" which were released on March 28. The letter states: "The UK recommends FFP3 respirators when caring for patients in areas where high risk aerosol generating procedures (AGPs) are being performed. "These should be fit tested for all staff and not just fit-checked. The WHO recommends FFP2 respirators for AGPs. "If for any reason FFP3 masks are not available, we recommend using the FFP2 mask as a safe alternative but please note these should also be fit–tested."

A generic stock photo of an operation taking place at Queen Elizabeth Hospaital, Birmingham. (file photo) Credit: PA

The junior doctors have said that "only a minority of registrars have been fit tested despite the healthcare environments they have been asked to work within where Covid-19 exposure is significant." They added: "Our concerns have been repeatedly raised via the Chief Registrar who has relayed this to management. "Despite this, we have not seen the roll out of additional fit testing sessions or provision of a solution. "Furthermore, the Trust has yet to formally acknowledge our concerns and address us with regards to this particular issue. "Whilst we remain committed to providing patients with excellent care in what is an unprecedented and extremely challenging medical crisis, the safety and physical wellbeing of our team members is paramount. "Adequate personal protective equipment is therefore essential in facilitating excellent medical care during the Covid-19 pandemic."

What is the difference between a fit test and a fit check?

According to healthcare manufacturer 3M, a fit test is the test that must be conducted every time a new model of tight-fitting RPE (Respiratory Protective Equipment) is selected. It should be conducted by a competent person appointed by the employer. This test is the employer’s responsibility and is a requirement of COSHH. In comparison, a fit check is a check that should be carried out by the employee/wearer of the device each time that they put it on, even if this occurs several times per day. Although not a formal requirement like fit testing, a fit check is good practice that gives an indication that the respirator is positioned correctly. The responsibility of a fit check remains with the employee.

Barts Health NHS Trust say staff health and safety is of 'paramount priority'