Fully functioning ventilators from BBC drama Holby City donated to NHS Nightingale Hospital

Ventilators from the set of BBC's medical drama Holby City have been donated to the NHS amid the coronavirus outbreak. Credit: BBC

Fully functioning ventilators from the set of BBC's medical drama Holby City have been donated to the new Nightingale Hospital in London to treat coronavirus patients. The broadcasting corporation shared the news on social media, showing workers loading the medical equipment into a van. Holby City executive producer Simon Harper said: "We are only too happy to help out and do what we can for the courageous and selfless real-life medics." It was not immediately clear how many ventilators had been donated, or why working medical equipment was used on set.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The first new NHS Nightingale hospital was created in just nine days to help cope with the coronavirus pandemic. It has the potential to offer 4,000 beds at the ExCeL Centre site in the capital's Docklands, in Newham, east London. The BBC ventilators were donated there as the drama is made in the South East, even though it is set in a fictional West Country city. There are also Nightingale hospitals in Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol and Harrogate, with two more announced on Friday on Wearside and in Exeter.

Coronavirus: Everything you need to know