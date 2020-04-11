Boris Johnson making 'very good progress' following release from intensive care

Downing Street says the Prime Minister's health continues to improve following his release from intensive care on Thursday.

Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday having previously testing positive for coronavirus, but the seriousness of his condition has been downgraded.

Speaking on Saturday, a Number 10 spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister continues to make very good progress.”

During his hospital stay, Mr Johnson’s fiance has sent him letters and baby scans to lift his spirits.

Carrie Symonds has provided the Prime Minister with daily updates, including images of their unborn child, as he struggled with coronavirus at St Thomas’ hospital in central London, a Downing Street source confirmed to the PA news agency.

The couple have not seen each other since he was admitted to hospital almost a week ago, according to a report in the Sun newspaper.

Environmental campaigner Ms Symonds, who is due to give birth in two months, has also been ill with coronavirus-like symptoms in recent weeks, but has not been tested.