Government launch new domestic abuse campaign amid coronavirus outbreak

A new domestic abuse campaign has been launched by the UK government, Priti Patel announced on Saturday.

Due to the number of people being forced to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak, it is feared there will be an increase in domestic abuse.

The Home Secretary said that people who are suffering from domestic abuse during the lockdown will still be able to get support from the police.

Ms Patel said: “For the victims of these crimes, home is not the safe haven that it should be and that is why I have been working with law enforcement, charities, schools, businesses and local councils to address this changing threat picture.

“I want to emphasise that anybody who is a victim of these crimes can still get help. Anyone in immediate danger should call 999 and press 55 on a mobile if you are unable to talk.

“Our outstanding police will still be there for you.”