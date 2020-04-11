Tributes paid to three more nurses as NHS death toll rises

Tributes have been paid to three more nurses who died due to Covid-19, with more than 20 NHS staff now thought to have died with the virus. On Saturday, Central and North West London (CNWL) NHS Foundation Trust confirmed Sara Trollope, a nurse employed by the trust, had died at Watford General Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. Mrs Trollope had worked at Hillingdon Hospital and has been praised for her empathy and support for older people with dementia.

Paying tribute to the mother-of-four, medical director Dr Paul Hopper said: “Sara had that unbeatable combination of kindness, selflessness and total determination to get things right for patients. She was an example to every one of us.” It comes after Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust confirmed the death of a nurse who was self-isolating due to Covid-19 symptoms. Julie Omar, 52, was an experienced nurse who had been working at Redditch’s Alexandra Hospital. Trust chief executive Matthew Hopkins said: “It is with great sorrow that I have to share with you the sad news that a much-loved member of our nursing team – Julie Omar – has died.” Nurse Gareth Roberts, who had been a nurse since the 1980s, was also confirmed to have died after testing positive for the virus, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Two porters at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford were also confirmed to have died. Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said on Saturday that both men were married to nursing staff at the hospital. Dr Bruno Holthof, chief executive officer, and Sir Jonathan Montgomery, chair of the Trust, said: “This tragic loss of our two colleagues touches us all. “We are a team and every single member of our team is precious. We all need each other and we stand together in honouring the memories of our colleagues.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

On Saturday morning, Health Secretary Matt Hancock paid tribute to those who had died, then announcing a total of 19 deaths. He said: “My heart goes out to their families, these are people who have put themselves on the front line. “The work is going on to establish whether they caught coronavirus in the line of duty while at work or whether, like so many other people, caught it in the rest of their lives.” A nurse based at St Cross Hospital in Rugby, who the trust are not identifying, died of suspected Covid-19. Elsie Sazuze, a care home nurse who worked for Wolverhampton-based agency Totallycare, died this week, the agency confirmed. Aintree University Hospital said staff nurse Liz Glanister died on Friday April 3. Nurse Areema Nasreen, 36, died on April 2 in intensive care at Walsall Manor Hospital in the West Midlands – where she had worked for 16 years. Nurse Aimee O’Rourke, 39, died at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital (QEQMH) in Margate, Kent, where she worked, on Thursday. Rebecca Mack, 29, died on Sunday after going into self-isolation with coronavirus symptoms. Donald Suelto, who worked at Hammersmith Hospital in west London, died after going into self-isolation with coronavirus symptoms, a friend and fellow NHS nurse said. The Mail on Sunday reported that 27-year-old nurse John Alagos – who treated coronavirus patients at Watford General Hospital – died after a shift on Friday April 3. Nurse Alice Kit Tak Ong, 70, passed away on Tuesday, her daughter said. Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex on Sunday announced the death of 54-year-old midwife Lynsay Coventry while Janice Graham, a 58-year-old healthcare support worker in Scotland, died on Monday. Healthcare assistant Thomas Harvey, 57, a father-of-seven who worked at Goodmayes Hospital in Ilford, east London, died at home on March 29.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock paid tribute to the members of the “NHS Family” who had died in the pandemic on Saturday Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Another healthcare assistant, Glen Corbin, 59, had worked at the Park Royal Centre for Mental Health in Harlesden, north-west London, for more than 25 years. Dr Habib Zaidi, 76, a GP in Leigh-on-Sea, died in intensive care at Southend Hospital, Essex, on March 25. Amged El-Hawrani, an ear, nose and throat consultant with University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust (UHDB), died at the Glenfield Hospital in Leicester on March 28.

Dr Habib Zaidi, 76, a GP in Leigh-on-Sea for more than 47 years, died in intensive care on March 25 Credit: NHS Southend/PA