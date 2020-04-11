Workers twice as likely to say job is at risk than trade union members – survey

Workers who are not part of a trade union are twice as likely to say their job is at risk than colleagues who are members, according to a new survey. Some 1,500 workers in Scotland were surveyed by the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) between March 26 and April 5 during the coronavirus pandemic. It suggests 37% of non-trade union workers feel insecure in their positions compared to 19% of trade union members. Meanwhile the survey indicates 59% of non-trade union staff are worried about paying the bills compared to only a third (33%) of trade union members.

When it came to the Covid-19 outbreak itself, 44% of regular workers reported not having access to personal protective equipment (PPE) with the figure at 39% for members. Some 40% suggested their employer was not good at keeping them informed as the situation changes, compared to 22% of those in a trade union. Nearly a third (29%) of non-members said there was no clear policy on Covid-19 at their workplace – something which 18% of trade union members also said. And 35% of those not in a trade union have been told they will be paid in full if they are off sick with coronavirus compared to 62% of members.

