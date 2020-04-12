Archbishop of Canterbury to hail emergency workers in online Easter service

The Archbishop of Canterbury will hail the courage of people working on the front line in response to the coronavirus outbreak as he leads the first national digital Easter Sunday service from his kitchen. The Most Rev Justin Welby will also call for “a resurrection of our common life” in the video from his flat at Lambeth Palace. “After so much suffering, so much heroism from key workers and the NHS, we cannot be content to go back to what was before as if all is normal,” he will say in the sermon recorded on his iPad.

“There needs to be a resurrection of our common life.” With worshippers stuck at home under lockdown, the service will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 4 on Sunday and available to watch on the Church of England’s website and Facebook page from 9am. The Archbishop, who normally presides before a congregation of 1,500 people at Canterbury Cathedral on Easter morning, will also acknowledge the uncertainty society is currently facing. “So many people right across the country are anxious about employment, food, are isolated from loved ones and feel that the future looks dark,” he will tell a virtual congregation.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby arrives for the Sung Eucharist Easter service at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

“People right across the globe feel the same uncertainty, fear, despair and isolation. But you are not alone.” He will add: “In the resurrection of Jesus Christ, we have a hope that is surer than stone; than any architecture. “Even in the dark days of this Easter we can feed on hope. We can dream of what our country and our world will look like after the pandemic.” The Archbishop will be joined in the virtual service by his wife Caroline, who will read from the Book of Acts.

