Boris Johnson discharged from hospital and will continue coronavirus recovery at Chequers

Boris Johnson has been released from hospital and will continue his recovery at Chequers, Downing Street confirmed.

Number 10 said in a statement: “The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received.

“All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness."