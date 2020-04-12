Gospel singers unite for powerful rendition of 'Amazing Grace' in aid of healthcare workers

The UK’s top gospel artists have teamed up in a bid to raise money for the country's health workers, striving to provide treatment during the coronavirus pandemic.

The band is led by Lurine Cato, a MOBO award-winning singer, and from their homes the gospel singers recorded a rendition of 'Amazing Grace'.

They have dedicated the song to the 'Amazing Nurses' at the NHS and all funds raised from the new single will go towards the Cavell Nurses' Trust, which supports health workers in personal or financial hardship.

A JustGiving page, launched this weekend, is already taking donations.