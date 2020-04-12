Government advice on teachers not needing PPE is unhelpful, union leader warns

Government advice suggesting that teachers do not need personal protective equipment (PPE) when working in schools during the Covid-19 outbreak is “dodgy” and “unhelpful”, a union leader has warned. School staff looking after the children of critical workers and vulnerable pupils say they do not have enough soap and hot water to wash their hands, according to teachers’ union the NASUWT. Patrick Roach, the new general secretary of the NASUWT, said a number of teachers on the front line are calling for access to PPE and Covid-19 testing as they are concerned about the health of their families.

But Government guidance, updated earlier this week, has said that staff in schools, colleges and nurseries “do not require” PPE. They must instead focus on social distancing measures and handwashing to limit the spread of Covid-19. Speaking to the PA news agency, Dr Roach said: “Our concern as a union is that in the midst of a crisis in supply and demand, guidance is being published which asserts that teachers in any setting do not require access to PPE.” He added: “The reality of the matter is that practising stringent social distancing in the context of working with young children, and working with children with moderate or profound learning difficulties, is going to be, to say the least, very challenging for a teacher.”

