'Sombre day' says Matt Hancock as UK's coronavirus death toll passes 10,000

Easter Sunday marks a "sombre day" in the UK's battle with coronavirus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said after the Covid-19-related death toll was revealed to be over 10,000. He was leading the government's daily coronavirus update while his boss Prime Minister Boris Johnson recovers from Covid-19 at Chequers, his countryside retreat, after returning from hospital following three nights in intensive care. He gave an update on Mr Johnson's health, saying he is "continuing his recovery", shortly after Mr Johnson posted a video to Twitter, thanking the NHS for "saving my life".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

After it was revealed on Saturday that 19 NHS staff members had died after contracting coronavirus, Mr Hancock said the government was "working very hard" to ensure PPE was available to all health care workers. He claimed there are now "record amounts" in the system but said "until everyone gets the PPE they need then we won’t rest". Mr Hancock said it was an “enormous effort” and experts were currently trying to source more gowns - of which 121,000 had recently been delivered around the country.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Despite issues with PPE, Mr Hancock said the NHS was managing the crisis better than other countries. He said health care systems around the world have been overwhelmed by the virus, “but not here”. Mr Hancock also announced a new NHS app for contact tracing. He said if someone is experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, they can "tell this new NHS app and the app will then send an alert anonymously to other app users that you’ve been in significant contact with over the past few days, even before you have symptoms so that they know and can act accordingly". He said the app is currently being tested and they are working with the world’s leading tech companies and experts in clinical safety and digital ethics “so that we can get this right”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Johnson said the UK "will win" the battle against coronavirus, because "our NHS is the beating heart of this country - it is unconquerable, it is powered by love". But he said his stay at St Thomas' Hospital's intensive care ward "could have gone either way" and he was being watched "every second of the night" by NHS staff. Mr Hancock said there was no advice on how long Prime Minister Johnson should rest before returning to work. He added: “That will be a clinical decision for his doctors to take with him. “The Government is operating perfectly efficiently within the strategy that he set out.” At the press conference Mr Hancock also thanked the NHS as he urged the public to stick with the government's coronavirus lockdown measures, pointing to the UK's high death toll. He said: “Today marks a sombre day in the impact of this disease as we join the list of countries who have seen more than 10,000 deaths related to coronavirus. “The fact that over 10,000 people have now lost their lives to this invisible killer demonstrates just how serious this coronavirus is and why the national effort that everyone is engaged in is so important.” A total of 10,612 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus as of 5pm Saturday, the Department of Health said earlier.