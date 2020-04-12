PM praises NHS for saving his life as nurses told to refuse to work over PPE

The Prime Minister has said he owes his life to NHS staff treating him for coronavirus as his Government faced further criticism about the supply of protective equipment to frontline workers. Boris Johnson’s first public statement since he was moved out of intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital, in central London, followed a daily briefing in which Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was “sorry” if people felt there had been “failings” in protecting health workers. And the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) piled more pressure on ministers by urging its members to refuse to treat patients as a “last resort” if adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) could not be provided. The advice came as the UK death toll approached 10,000 and NHS trusts confirmed the deaths of more health workers after Health Secretary Matt Hancock paid tribute to 19 NHS staff who died after contracting Covid-19. Thanking NHS medics for pulling him through, Mr Johnson said: “I can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life.”

Ms Patel appeared to suggest the Prime Minister’s return to work was not imminent, saying he needed “time and space to rest, recuperate and recover”. Among the latest health workers to die during the outbreak were Sara Trollope, a matron for older adult mental health services in Hillingdon, west London, who died after testing positive for the virus and Julie Omar, 52, a trauma and orthopaedics nurse at Redditch’s Alexandra Hospital, in Worcestershire, who died at home while self-isolating with symptoms. In a bid to prevent further frontline deaths, the RCN issued new guidance, seen by the PA news agency, which says if sufficient PPE cannot be supplied and treatment cannot be delayed or carried out in another format, nurses should decline to work.

The Royal College of Nursing has advised nurses to refuse care if they are not provided with adequate PPE Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

A spokesman told PA: “For nursing staff, this will go against every instinct. But their safety must not be compromised.” The RCN said it would provide legal assistance to those making what it acknowledged was an “enormously difficult decision” and warned them that they could face criminal prosecution for corporate manslaughter in “very rare” cases for walking away.

Home Secretary Priti Patel led the Government coronavirus briefing on Saturday, with questions arising about PPE Credit: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA