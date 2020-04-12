The Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor dies aged 79 after contracting coronavirus

Tim Brooke-Taylor has died aged 79 after contracting coronavirus. Credit: PA

Figures from the world of comedy and TV have paid tribute to The Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor who died on Easter Sunday aged 79 after contracting coronavirus. The actor, best known as part of the 1970s comic trio, died on Sunday morning. Mr Brooke-Taylor began his acting career at Cambridge University where he was president of the famed Footlights performing arts club. He toured internationally with the Footlights revue in 1964 before finding wider recognition for his work on BBC Radio with I’m Sorry, I’ll Read That Again. Mr Brooke-Taylor moved into TV with At Last The 1948 Show, where he starred alongside John Cleese and Graham Chapman. But it was as one of The Goodies, alongside Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie, that he found international fame, earning household name status in Australia and New Zealand and attracting millions of viewers in its heyday. He was a regular panellist on BBC Radio 4’s I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue for over 40 years.

Tim Brooke-Taylor with Graeme Garden, Barry Cryer, and Nicholas Parsons Credit: John Stillwell/PA

A statement from Mr Brooke-Taylor’s agent said: “It is with great sadness that we announce Tim’s death early today from Covid-19." “Joining Footlights in 1960 took him to providing a huge variety of splendid entertainment – television, radio, theatre, film, books, DVDs, CDs, quizzes, etc. – all of which he undertook with energy and a great sense of fun. “We will remember him for so much but must just mention The Goodies and I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue. He had, of course, many fans whom he always treated cheerfully even after long and exhausting rehearsals and recordings. “He was an exceptional client and a pleasure to represent. We’re grateful that we have so much of his work to view, read and listen to. “In all the time with us and in all his showbiz work, he has been supported by Christine, his wife.”

Tim Brooke-Taylor with fellow Goodies Graeme Garden and a cutout of Bill Oddie. Credit: PA

His fellow Goodie, Graeme Garden said he was "terribly saddened by the loss of a dear colleague and close friend of over 50 years." In a statement, he said: "Tim and I met at Cambridge University in the early 1960s and have enjoyed worked together almost constantly from that time onwards, on radio, stage, and TV. He was a funny, sociable, generous man who was a delight to work with. "Audiences found him not only hilarious but also adorable. His loss at this dreadful time is particularly hard to bear, and my thoughts are with Christine, Ben, Edward and their families."

David Mitchell, another Footlights president, said the world had been “robbed” of a talented performer. He tweeted: “This is terribly sad news. He was a wonderful comedian and a really lovely man and I feel honoured to have known and worked with him. The world has been robbed – he had years more joy to give.” Stephen Fry said it was "devastating news" in a tweet that described Mr Brooke-Taylor as "kind, funny, wise, warm". “Just heard the devastating news of the death of Tim Brooke-Taylor. A hero for as long as I can remember, and – on a few golden occasions – a colleague and collaborator on I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue. Gentle, kind, funny, wise, warm, but piercingly witty when he chose to be. So sad.”

Welsh comedian Rob Brydon, who appeared alongside Brooke-Taylor on I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, said he was “so sad” to hear news of his death. “A wonderful man, so many happy times sat next to him on I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue. Here we are with Barry, Colin and Graeme at a celebration of the show in January. He was on great form. My thoughts are with his family.” he wrote in a tribute on Twitter.

TV host Richard Osman, who also worked with Brooke-Taylor, tweeted: “Just devastated at the death of Tim Brooke-Taylor. What a lovely, funny man. “He was on such terrific form on the ‘I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue’ tour in January. We had such fun. God bless you Tim. So very sad. My love to Christine and his wonderful family.”