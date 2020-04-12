UK coronavirus deaths pass 10,000 as a further 737 patients die after testing positive for Covid-19

A total of 10,612 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Saturday, the Department of Health said, up by 737 from 9,875 the day before.

The Department of Health said as of 9am on Sunday April 12, 352,974 Covid-19 tests have concluded, with 18,000 tests on April 11.

NHS England announced 657 new hospital deaths on Sunday; 121 occurred on April 11 while 531 took place between April 1 and April 10.

The remaining five deaths occurred in March, with the earliest new death taking place on March 26.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including new deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem tests to be processed, and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published today by NHS England show that April 8 currently has the highest total for the most hospital deaths occurring in a single day – 709 – although this could change in future updates.