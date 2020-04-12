Tributes paid as more NHS staff members die after contracting coronavirus

Tributes have been paid to more NHS staff who have died during the coronavirus outbreak as it was revealed the official figure of Covid-19 related key worker deaths is likely to be higher.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock led tributes in the daily coronavirus press conference, saying his "admiration" for those who had died while fighting the virus was "incredibly high".

Mr Hancock said he did not have any update on how many NHS staff had died following the 19 he confirmed on Saturday.

But that figure is now thought to have grown to more than 20 as of Sunday after two more deaths were confirmed.

Healthcare support worker Donna Campbell, who worked at the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff, died at the University Hospital Wales in Cardiff on April 10.

Two Filipino hospital porters are thought to have died on Saturday after contracting coronavirus in Oxford.

The men, named locally as Oscar King Jr and Elbert Rico, were described as “popular and hard-working” members of the team at the city’s John Radcliffe hospital.