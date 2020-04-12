Twelfth care home resident dies following outbreak of coronavirus at facility

Twelve residents at a care home in County Durham have died after showing symptoms of coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

Care UK, the provider which runs Stanley Park Care Home, confirmed the death toll had grown to 12 following an outbreak of the virus at the facility at the "end of last month".

Regional Director Karen Morrison said the home is "completely devastated that this many residents have lost their lives to what we believe to be Covid-19".

"Our thoughts and condolences are with all those families who have lost someone", she added.