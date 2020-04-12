- ITV Report
Twelfth care home resident dies following outbreak of coronavirus at facility
Twelve residents at a care home in County Durham have died after showing symptoms of coronavirus, it has been confirmed.
Care UK, the provider which runs Stanley Park Care Home, confirmed the death toll had grown to 12 following an outbreak of the virus at the facility at the "end of last month".
Regional Director Karen Morrison said the home is "completely devastated that this many residents have lost their lives to what we believe to be Covid-19".
"Our thoughts and condolences are with all those families who have lost someone", she added.
A seventh resident at the home died on Saturday "after showing symptoms that could be Covid-19" a spokeswoman said.
Ms Morrison said carers at the home have had "all the necessary PPE" and been "using it meticulously ever since the first case was seen at the end of last month".
Of the 12 residents who have died after showing symptoms, only one had been tested and diagnosed with the virus.
One more resident who has tested positive for the virus is currently being cared for in hospital.
"Despite all that has happened," Ms Morrison said, staff "continue to deliver the very best care in a kind and professional way".