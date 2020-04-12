PM's NHS thanks and hospital drug shortages among front page stories on Sunday

Front pages on Sunday. Credit: The Mail On Sunday/Sunday Mirror

The papers are led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s recovery from coronavirus in hospital, while concerns mount over claims of dwindling drug and equipment stocks. The Sunday Express notes Mr Johnson’s gratitude to NHS staff, quoting him as saying: “I can’t thank them enough… I owe them my life.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Mail on Sunday leads on Mr Johnson saying the “NHS saved my life”, as well as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange fathering two sons from inside Ecuador’s embassy in London.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Britain’s hospitals are on the “brink of running out of gowns” and have resorted to flying in supplies from China, reports The Sunday Telegraph, while the Sunday Mirror says hospitals “are running out of three vital drugs” used to help coronavirus patients.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Independent quotes Home Secretary Priti Patel as saying she is “sorry if people feel there have been failings” in the Government’s supply of personal protective equipment to NHS staff.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Government faces a “chorus of cross-party calls” for Parliament to be recalled, The Observer reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Ministers have “ordered the creation” of an NHS mobile phone app that can trace every contact of those infected with the virus, according to The Sunday Times.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Football great Sir Kenny Dalglish hails healthcare “heroes” on the front of The Sunday Post, adding: “every patient in the NHS gets the best of care.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A mother who was asked to sign a do-not-resuscitate order for her young son with cancer asks “Are our kids’ lives not worth saving?” on the front of the Sunday People.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Star Sunday says singer Phil Collins is “a saint” for donating cash and checking up on former footballer Jimmy Greaves, who is ill with Covid-19.