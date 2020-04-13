Armed forces to drive ambulances to help NHS trusts

Nearly 200 members of the armed forces are being loaned to NHS ambulance services to support their work during the pandemic, the Ministry of Defence has said. Personnel from all three strands of the armed forces will be sent to work at five ambulance trusts. Although their responsibilities will vary depending on the area, the new duties will include driving ambulances and taking calls from the public.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Eighty service personnel will be sent to the South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust where they will drive emergency response vehicles, larger ambulances and work at the response centre which covers five counties around London. In London, 21 medical personnel from the armed forces will form 10 critical care transfer teams to transport patients who need to be moved between intensive care units. Engineers from the Army are also supporting the London Ambulance Service to maintain suction units used in ambulances. In Wales, 60 soldiers finished their two-day ambulance training at the Sennybridge Training Camp near Brecon on April 7, ready to be deployed across Wales to assist paramedics with non-clinical tasks. Thirty-seven military personnel have been deployed to the East of England Ambulance Service, which covers six counties including Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire, to assist with tasks including driving and logistics. The group all volunteer as emergency responders in their free time and have previously trained with the service.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.