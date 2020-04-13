- ITV Report
Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio illuminated to thank medics on coronavirus frontline
The statue of Christ the Redeemer in Brazil lit up in tribute to medical workers worldwide on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak.
On Easter Sunday night, the 30 metre-high landmark in Rio de Janeiro was illuminated to show Christ the Redeemer dressed as a doctor.
Images of the flags of countries worldwide were also projected on to the statue, along the word "thank you" in different languages.
It comes as the Covid-19 death toll worldwide rose to more than 100,000.
The archbishop of Rio Orani Tempesta held an Easter Sunday mass at the base of the statue - which sits atop the 710 metre Corcovado mountain in central Rio de Janeiro.
The priest in charge of the Sanctuary of Christ the Redeemer, Omar Raposo, said the light display was an "homage" to health staff:
"To all the health workers that are in the front line dedicated to the people that are, unfortunately, infected with COVID19".
Images of health workers asking people to remain at home were also projected during the event.
Brazil has registered more than 22,000 cases of Covid-19, with at least 1,200 coronavirus-related deaths.