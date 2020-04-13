Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio illuminated to thank medics on coronavirus frontline

The statue of Christ the Redeemer in Brazil lit up in tribute to medical workers worldwide on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Easter Sunday night, the 30 metre-high landmark in Rio de Janeiro was illuminated to show Christ the Redeemer dressed as a doctor.

Images of the flags of countries worldwide were also projected on to the statue, along the word "thank you" in different languages.

It comes as the Covid-19 death toll worldwide rose to more than 100,000.