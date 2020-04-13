Coronavirus testing in UK not ramped up as quickly as it should have been, Sir Patrick Vallance admits

The chief scientific advisor to the government has admitted that coronavirus testing in the UK should have been ramped up more quickly.

Speaking on ITV's Coronavirus: Q&A broadcast on Monday night, Sir Patrick Vallance said at the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, testing in the UK was "at the right level" and Public Health England (PHE) "got off to a good start" in terms trying to "make sure they caught people coming into the country with it [coronavirus]."

However, he went on to say that it was then "not scaled as fast as it needs to scale".

He added that testing in the UK has since been ramped up.

In the 24-hours to Sunday morning, 18,000 people in the UK were tested for coronavirus.

The government has set the ambitious target of testing 100,000 people per day by the end of the month.

Currently in the UK, the majority of those who are tested are patients who are suffering from respiratory illnesses and have been hospitalised.

Sir Patrick said that testing was "good in terms of what’s been able to be done in hospitals" but added more needed to be done to test healthcare professionals, something he described as "so important".

Speaking on Monday, a spokesperson for the prime minister said there had been “significant progress” in the attempt to improve testing of frontline NHS workers, with nearly 43,000 staff and their families tested so far.

On Sunday, 2,630 tests were carried out on NHS workers and their families.

The Downing Street spokesperson added that testing across the UK was "heading in the right direction".