- ITV Report
-
Gary Barlow and Robbie Williams reunite for virtual duet during coronavirus lockdown
Singers Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow have shared a virtual version of their duet Shame, recorded by the pair during the coronavirus lockdown.
The Take That stars tweeted a video of themselves performing the number as a part of Barlow's "crooner sessions" - a series of performances recorded by singers remotely during the lockdown.
Shame was initially released in 2010 and was the the first song the duo worked on together after Robbie Williams left Take That in 1995.
Posting the video on his Twitter page, Barlow wrote: "Yes the dynamic duo return," adding: "Sorry to have made you wait so long for this one."
A nod to the pair's old rivalry concluded the duet, with both singers vying for "the last word" as Williams put it.
The performance is the latest in a series of videos posted by Barlow, who has performed lockdown duets with Sir Cliff Richard and Queen star Brian May.
A host of other superstars have been keeping audiences entertained despite stay-at-home measures in place around the globe.
Sir Elton John enlisted some of the biggest names in music to perform live from their homes in a televised concert to raise money for the coronavirus relief effort.
The hour-long living room concert saw performances from A-listers including Billie Eilish, the Backstreet Boys, Alicia Keys, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato and Mariah Carey.