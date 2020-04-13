Gary Barlow and Robbie Williams reunite for virtual duet during coronavirus lockdown

Singers Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow have shared a virtual version of their duet Shame, recorded by the pair during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Take That stars tweeted a video of themselves performing the number as a part of Barlow's "crooner sessions" - a series of performances recorded by singers remotely during the lockdown.

Shame was initially released in 2010 and was the the first song the duo worked on together after Robbie Williams left Take That in 1995.