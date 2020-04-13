In pictures: Christians mark Easter remotely

Churches around the world shut their doors to worshippers at Easter as enforced social distancing meant services could not be carried out as normal.

Services were instead brought to the people – either streamed online or broadcast on TV – as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect daily routines.

At Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where the Christian faithful believe Jesus was crucified, entombed and rose from the dead, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa urged believers not to be discouraged.

“The message of Easter is that life, despite all, will prevail,” he said.