UK coronavirus death toll rises to more than 11,000 as further 717 patients die after testing positive

The UK death toll surpassed 10,000 on Sunday. Credit: PA

The UK coronavirus death toll has risen to 11,329 after health authorities reported a further 717 deaths in patients who have tested positive for the virus. The Department of Health said as of 9am on Monday 13 April, a total of 352,974 coronavirus tests had been carried out, with 88,621 testing positive.

The number of virus-related deaths in the UK exceeded 10,000 on Easter Sunday, in what the Health Secretary called a "sombre day" in the Covid-19 outbreak.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Of the latest UK figures, NHS England announced 667 more patients had died in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. The total coronavirus death toll in England now stands at 10,261. Of the 667 new deaths announced today, 118 occurred on April 12 while 537 took place between April 1 and April 11. The remaining 12 deaths occurred in March. The delay in reporting the latest deaths in Covid-19 patients is as a result of the time taken to confirm fatalities have tested positive for the virus, for post-mortem tests to be processed, and for data from the tests to be validated.

The public have been urged to adhere to lockdown measures over the Easter weekend. Credit: PA

Authorities in Scotland reported nine further deaths among coronavirus patients bringing the national death toll there to 575. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said 6,067 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 155 from 5,912 the day before. Ms Sturgeon cautioned, however, that some health boards have not reported positive case figures yet, and that death figures are often lower after the weekend.

Work continues to prepare the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital, a new temporary hospital at the SEC event centre in Glasgow Credit: PA

Elsewhere, the coronavirus death toll in Wales rose to 384 as a further 15 patients died after testing positive for the virus. Public Health Wales confirmed the number of confirmed cases now stands at 5,610 but added "the true number of cases is likely to be higher."

In Northern Ireland, a total of 124 patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus - an increase of 6 further deaths from figures reported 24 hours earlier. Health authorities reported 76 new confirmed Covid-19 cases as of 9:15am on 13 April, bringing the total number of cases in Northern Ireland to 1,882.