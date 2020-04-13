Rules should be waived for those who cannot access public funds, SNP tell Patel

The SNP has urged the Home Secretary to waive rules meaning some refugees cannot access government support. In a letter to Priti Patel and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick, SNP MP Stuart McDonald called for more to be done to support those with no recourse to public funds (NRPF) amid the coronavirus pandemic. Those who are NRPF cannot claim certain benefits or receive housing from a local authority. The condition is enforced on those who are subject to certain conditions on their stay in the UK.

Mr McDonald’s letter was addressed to the Home Secretary Credit: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/PA

While he welcomed some actions taken to help those who have NRPF, Mr McDonald said some people were being turned away from homeless support sevices, adding that rules should be suspended and funding sent to local authorities to coordinate support for those who need it. He wrote: “Instead of leaving local authorities navigating complex questions about what support can be provided to whom, and using what funding source, a faster and more comprehensive response would simply be to suspend rules prohibiting recourse to public funds and to make direct financial provisions for local authorities to work with those who have NRPF. “I would urge you to make such a change as a matter of urgency. “Such a change could make an immediate and significant impact on the ground.”

