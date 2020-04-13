Storms sweep across southern states in US causing death and destruction

Strong storms have pounded the Deep South in the United States, killing at least six people in southern Mississippi and damaging up to 300 homes and other buildings in Louisiana.

Much of the region remains under flash flood, tornado and thunderstorm warnings.

The National Weather Service said strong winds were sweeping through other parts of Mississippi, and a tornado was spotted north of Meridian near the Alabama state line.

Mississippi governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency after he said several tornadoes had struck the state.