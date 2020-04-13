Virus outbreak in Spain continues to slow as certain lockdown measures lifted

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent

The spread of coronavirus in Spain is continuing to slow with health officials reporting the lowest number of new cases in more than three weeks. Some 517 new virus-related deaths were recorded overnight in the country, while the number of confirmed cases logged was nearly 3,500. According to Spanish health ministry figures, the overall death toll from the pandemic in the country stands at 17,489 while the total number of confirmed cases is 169,496.

Heavy industry and construction workers are returning to work from Monday after a two-week hiatus in economic activity due to the coronavirus. Credit: AP

The latest figures come as some of Spain's lockdown measures were eased, though the government is keeping most of the country at home for the fifth week in a row. Heavy industry and construction workers returned to work on Monday after a two-week hiatus in economic activity. The move follows a similar relaxing of stay-at-home measures elsewhere in Europe. From Tuesday, certain shops will be allowed to open in Italy for the first time since lockdown measures came into force. In Austria, DIY stores and garden centres have been allowed to reopen, while schools are set to open their doors again in Denmark.

Commuters at a train station in Madrid social distance at a queue for the escalator. Credit: AP