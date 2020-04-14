Rarely has there been a more harrowing story to hear than of the British teen convicted of making up gang rape claims

Every so often in this job you get to sit down and talk to someone right at the heart of a story which has been splashed across the papers and hit the the top of the TV bulletins.

It can be a strange experience - a quiet space in the eye of the storm.

You are there face to face - to listen, explore - to give a story voice.

But to interview a woman about an alleged rape, and in this case an alleged gang rape - has heavy responsibilities which come with it.

Most evidently, the interview means the woman has to in part re-live or re-visit a traumatic experience.

You have a duty to prepare the ground for such a conversation carefully.

Explain how the conversation will go, with compassion tell her how you might frame the hardest questions... and ask beforehand if there is anything simply too painful to address.

Having interviewed many female survivors of human trafficking, I've learned where some of the parameters lie.

I've also learned to be careful when a woman begins to tell her story as if they are speaking about it happening to someone else.... such dissociation can indicate the deepest of traumas.