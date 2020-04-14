Charity work helped survivor build a life after the Holocaust

A survivor of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp has said helping others has been “the greatest therapy” to cope with the weight of the memories of the Holocaust.

Susan Pollack said she was “already a corpse” by the time the camp was liberated by British troops on April 15 1945.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mrs Pollack, 89, said: “We were just left there dying – when this shout came up ‘liberation, liberation’ I didn’t understand what it meant.”

Originally from Felsogod in Hungary, Mrs Pollack lost over 50 family members in the Holocaust, including her mother who was gassed in Auschwitz.

Her father was abducted along with dozens of other men after being called to a meeting set up by the local council for Jewish heads of households, and she still does not know when or where he died.

After the Second World War, Mrs Pollack was sent to recover in Sweden before moving to Canada where she met and married a fellow survivor.

The couple, who had three children, moved to the UK in 1962.

On the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bergen-Belsen, Mrs Pollack said becoming a Samaritan has helped her live with what happened to her.