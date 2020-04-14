Coronavirus death toll in UK increases by 778 bringing total to 12,107

NHS workers prepare a line of ambulances outside at the NHS Nightingale Hospital. Credit: PA

A total of 12,107 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, up by 778 from 11,329 the day before. The Department of Health said as of 9am on Tuesday 14 April, a total of 382,650 coronavirus tests had been carried out, with 93,873 testing positive.

NHS England has announced 744 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 11,005. Public Health Wales also confirmed the number of deaths in the country had reached 403, a rise of 19. Dr Robin Howe, from Public Health Wales, said: "238 new cases have tested positive for Covid-19 in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,848, although the true number of cases is likely to be higher."

The supply of medical protective equipment has come under scrutiny, as there has been a shortage in some parts of the country. Credit: PA

Elsewhere, ten people in Northern Ireland have died with coronavirus, according to Tuesday’s daily bulletin from the Public Health Agency. This brings the total number of deaths in the region to 134. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also confirmed that a total of 615 patients have died in the country after testing positive for coronavirus, up by 40 from 575 on Monday. She said 6,358 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 291 from 6,067 the day before. There are 196 people in intensive care with coronavirus or coronavirus symptoms, a decrease of 15 on Monday, she added. The latest figures come after the work and pensions secretary said "about 1,000" care home residents have died in the UK after outbreaks of coronavirus.

'About 1,000' care home residents have died, says minister Therese Coffey. Credit: PA

Therese Coffey was being pressed on the issue after new ONS stats revealed the number of people to have died in England and Wales after contracting coronavirus could be significantly higher than the figure reported by the government. Care homes are an area of growing concern after 13 residents at one facility died following an outbreak. On Monday it was revealed that 2,099 care homes had been hit by outbreaks of coronavirus. But Ms Coffey claims care homes are being provided with the right equipment to properly care for residents. She said: "Care home providers are able to access PPE equipment from wholesalers and others who are not discriminating between social care or local NHS care. “But we will continue to make sure they are part of aspects of the delivery network.”