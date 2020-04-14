Nicola Sturgeon concerned by reports England prioritised over Scotland for PPE

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says reports of personal protective equipment distribution being concentrated in England were of concern to the Scottish Government.

The claims originated from Donald Macaskill, the head of Scottish Care which represents private care homes in Scotland.

Mr Macaskill told BBC Radio Scotland that priority would be going to "England, the English NHS and then English social care providers".

Ms Sturgeon added that her government would investigate the reports, which clinical director Professor Jason Leitch said was "rubbish" on Good Morning Scotland on Tuesday.

The First Minister said: "I want to be clear about my view, and I hope that no one thinks this is in any way a point of a political nature, it is a point about fairness and co-operation as all of us deal with the challenge of this virus.

"All parts of the UK are facing supply challenges on PPE, indeed this is a global issue, so any situation where supplies were being diverted from one part of the UK to the other without consultation or any sense of co-operation would clearly be unconscionable and unacceptable."