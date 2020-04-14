University of Oxford team in race to find working coronavirus vaccine in six months

For all of us living in lockdown, watching friends and loved ones becoming sick or dying from Covid-19, six months seems a long time to wait. But in the context of developing a vaccine, it's mind-bogglingly fast.

Typically it takes between 10 and 15 years to develop a working vaccine. However, a team at the University of Oxford developing a Covid-19 vaccine claim they might be able to have one ready for general use by September.

And there are some good reasons to hope the Oxford team's incredible claim is credible.

First, the approach they've taken means they don't have to start from scratch. Similar to a car company rolling out a new model based on the chassis of an existing one, their Covid-19 vaccine is based on a design they've already used to develop working vaccines against malaria, TB and, most importantly, a close relative of Covid-19 called Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). That means unless something weird is going on with our immune response to Covid-19, it should be effective.

Second, because the vaccine has proved itself to be safe in other diseases, it's possible to fast track this one - for example, by carrying out necessary animal tests in almost in parallel with human tests because there are unlikely to be any unforeseen safety concerns.