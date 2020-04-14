Dominic Cummings returns to Number 10 after coronavirus isolation but Boris Johnson continues recovery

The prime minister's top aide Dominic Cummings has returned to work in 10 Downing Street following a period of self-isolation.

But his boss Boris Johnson, who recently left a intensive care unit after being admitted to intensive care due to coronavirus, is still not working as he continues his recovery at Chequers.

While at his countryside retreat, the prime minister will not be involved in making decisions, taking phone calls or receiving official papers in his ministerial red boxes, his spokesman said.

The spokesman added: “The priority is for the PM to rest and recover and his medical team have advised him not to immediately return to work.”

Mr Cummings, however, is "back in Number 10 and working today", the spokesman said.