- ITV Report
-
Dominic Cummings returns to Number 10 after coronavirus isolation but Boris Johnson continues recovery
The prime minister's top aide Dominic Cummings has returned to work in 10 Downing Street following a period of self-isolation.
But his boss Boris Johnson, who recently left a intensive care unit after being admitted to intensive care due to coronavirus, is still not working as he continues his recovery at Chequers.
While at his countryside retreat, the prime minister will not be involved in making decisions, taking phone calls or receiving official papers in his ministerial red boxes, his spokesman said.
The spokesman added: “The priority is for the PM to rest and recover and his medical team have advised him not to immediately return to work.”
Mr Cummings, however, is "back in Number 10 and working today", the spokesman said.
He was earlier accused of flouting social distancing rules as he was pictured walking on Downing Street alongside fellow aide Cleo Watson.
When questioned why a two metre gap did not appear to be maintained, the spokesman said “everybody in Number 10 continues to practice social distancing, which means staying two metres apart wherever possible”.
On Monday Mr Johnson's spokesman said the prime minister tested negative for Covid-19 on leaving hospital.
At Chequers he's been reunited with his pregnant fiancé Carrie Symonds.
His spokesman added he is not “currently carrying out government work” and is “focusing on his recovery.”