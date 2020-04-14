Donald Trump announces he is halting all US funding to the World Health Organisation amid coronavirus pandemic

President Donald Trump has announced he is halting all US funding of the World Health Organisation (WHO) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The US gives the WHO between £158 million ($200 million) and £416 million ($500 million).

Mr Trump said the halt came pending a review of the WHO's warnings about Covid-19 and China - where the respiratory disease originated from.

The US President claimed the outbreak could have been contained at its source and spared lives had the UN health agency done a better job of investigating reports coming out of China.

He continued that the world depends on the WHO to work with countries to make sure accurate information about health threats are shared in a timely manner.

In a White House briefing, Mr Trump claimed the WHO failed to carry out its “basic duty” and must be held accountable.

He added the US will continue to engage with the global health organisation in pursuit of what he called meaningful reforms.

The US has seen 26,000 deaths of people who have tested positive for coronavirus, the highest number of any country in the world.

As cases in the US passed more than 610,000, Mr Trump said a "strong" plan to reopen the US was being "finalised".

