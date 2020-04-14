Government official forecaster says coronavirus economic shock worst in a 100 years, Robert Peston writes

The Office for Budget Responsibility commentary on the economic impact of Covid-19 crisis is one such - that's because the negative numbers it publishes are so big as to induce vertigo.

There are times when an anticipated scenario is profoundly shocking, even when it says broadly what I would have expected.

It means that between March 2019 and the expected peak in March 2021, the national debt as a percentage of GDP will rise a staggering, almost unprecedented, 30 percentage points of GDP.

Over three years, this is equivalent to a rise in the national debt of £600bn.

To be clear, the OBR may well be erring on the side of optimism, because "for now" it is assuming no lasting economic hit, that the economy will recover relatively quickly when the the pandemic is under control and the lockdown measures are being eased.

This is an assumption that it accepts will have to be revisited.

PS. It would be remiss of me not to point out that the OBR expects this economic shock to be the sharpest and worst in the UK for 100 years