Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the world's biggest nationwide coronavirus lockdown

With mounting cases of coronavirus cases India’s Prime Minister has announced further extension of the country's nationwide lockdown until May 3.

The lockdown had been due to come to an end on April 14.

Addressing the nation through a televised speech Mr Modi said: “India has coped very well so far but it was vital that the virus is prevented from impacting parts of the country that remain unaffected”.

However he said that some states which have avoided outbreaks may be allowed to resume "important activities."

South Asian nations have so far been relatively unscathed by the epidemic, with around 10,000 cases and 339 deaths in India, according to official figures.

In his speech, Modi thanked citizens for adhering to the lockdown restrictions over the past three weeks.