Coronavirus: 'About 1,000' care home residents have died, says minister

"About 1,000" care home residents have died in the UK after outbreaks of coronavirus, the work and pensions secretary has said.

Therese Coffey was being pressed on the issue after new ONS stats revealed the number of people to have died in England and Wales after contracting coronavirus could be significantly higher than the figure reported by the government.

New figures from the ONS show that of the 406 Covid-19-related deaths which occurred outside hospitals in the week up to April 3, 217 took place in care homes.

But Ms Coffey says the total is likely to be much higher.

Asked on ITV’s Good Morning Britain about the deaths of care home residents, she said: “My understanding is it is about 1,000, but more information will be published today."

Care homes are an area of growing concern after 13 residents at one facility died following an outbreak.

On Monday it was revealed that 2,099 care homes had been hit by outbreaks of coronavirus.

Downing Street rejected suggestions that care home residents and staff were being treated as “second class citizens” during the outbreak.

“I don’t accept that at all," the prime minister's spokesman said, "we are working around the clock to ensure that every vulnerable person – young or old – gets the support they need during this crisis.

“In terms of care homes, testing takes place where there is a clinical need. We are prioritising testing for social care staff wherever possible."