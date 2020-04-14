- ITV Report
-
Coronavirus: 'About 1,000' care home residents have died, says minister
"About 1,000" care home residents have died in the UK after outbreaks of coronavirus, the work and pensions secretary has said.
Therese Coffey was being pressed on the issue after new ONS stats revealed the number of people to have died in England and Wales after contracting coronavirus could be significantly higher than the figure reported by the government.
New figures from the ONS show that of the 406 Covid-19-related deaths which occurred outside hospitals in the week up to April 3, 217 took place in care homes.
But Ms Coffey says the total is likely to be much higher.
Asked on ITV’s Good Morning Britain about the deaths of care home residents, she said: “My understanding is it is about 1,000, but more information will be published today."
Care homes are an area of growing concern after 13 residents at one facility died following an outbreak.
On Monday it was revealed that 2,099 care homes had been hit by outbreaks of coronavirus.
Downing Street rejected suggestions that care home residents and staff were being treated as “second class citizens” during the outbreak.
“I don’t accept that at all," the prime minister's spokesman said, "we are working around the clock to ensure that every vulnerable person – young or old – gets the support they need during this crisis.
“In terms of care homes, testing takes place where there is a clinical need. We are prioritising testing for social care staff wherever possible."
Ms Coffey claims care homes are being provided with the right equipment to properly care for residents.
She said: "Care home providers are able to access PPE equipment from wholesalers and others who are not discriminating between social care or local NHS care.
“But we will continue to make sure they are part of aspects of the delivery network.”
Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds told ITV News it would be helpful if the government started publishing the number of people who have passed away in care homes from coronavirus.
"We think it would be very useful for the sector when workers are doing their very best to care for very unwell people, in very difficult circumstances," Ms Dodds said.
The latest figures released by the Office for National Statistics showed of all deaths which occurred in England and Wales up to 3 April (registered up to 11 April), 6,235 involved Covid-19.
That compares with 4,093 deaths reported by the government for the same period.
ONS figures take into account all deaths, compared to government figures, which only reveal the number of coronavirus-related deaths which occur in hospitals.
ONS figures also include all mentions of Covid-19 on a death certificate, including suspected cases, as well as deaths in the community.
The NHS figures only include deaths in hospitals where a patient has been tested for Covid-19.
The government's most recent figures, as of 5pm on 12 April, show 11,329 have died after testing positive for coronavirus.
Ms Dodds also said there needed to be a focus on testing and PPE in care homes as there has started to be in the NHS - she said care home staff have contacted the Labour Party complaining about the lack of protective equipment.
"Our social care staff are working incredibly hard, it was already a difficult job, even without coronavirus coming, so we have got to back them as much as possible so that they can do that job and do it safely and to high quality for the people they are looking after."
The ONS figures showed 5,979 deaths had occurred in England up to April 3 - and which were registered up to April 11 - compared with 5,186 deaths reported by NHS England.
Nick Stripe, head of health analysis and life events at the ONS, said: “The latest comparable data for deaths involving Covid-19 with a date of death up to 3 April show there were 6,235 deaths in England and Wales.
“When looking at data for England, this is 15% higher than the NHS numbers as they include all mentions of Covid-19 on the death certificate, including suspected Covid-19, as well as deaths in the community.
“The 16,387 deaths that were registered in England and Wales during the week ending 3 April is the highest weekly total since we started compiling weekly deaths data in 2005.”
In London, nearly half (46.6%) of deaths registered in the week ending April 3 involved Covid-19, according to the Office for National Statistics.
The West Midlands had the next highest proportion (22.1%), followed by north-west England (19.6%) and south-east England (17.9%).
South-west England had the lowest proportion (10.2%).