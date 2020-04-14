Labour antisemitism report: Which senior party figures worked on leaked document?

Sir Keir Starmer has taken over from Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader. Credit: PA

The internal Labour Party report which concluded Jeremy Corbyn’s attempts to tackle antisemitism were hampered by factional hostility was commissioned by the party's General Secretary Jennie Formby, ITV News can reveal. Formby, a close ally of Corbyn, worked on the report which was intended to serve as an annex to the full submission that is being sent to the Equalities and Human Rights Commission, as they investigate the party over allegations of antisemitism. The work for this 860-page report was managed by Formby and was written and overseen by a handful of others who worked in the party’s Governance and Legal Unit (GLU) – most of whom are also allies of the former Labour leader. I’m told new Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was given this report last week before it was in the public domain and was informed that the party’s lawyers were advising against its submission.

Jennie Formby, pictured hugging Jeremy Corbyn, commissioned the leaked report. Credit: PA

After the document was leaked to the media, Starmer ordered an independent investigation, saying the report “raised serious concerns”. I now understand a separate internal investigation into how the document was leaked has been launched by the party. The findings of the report were initially kept quiet and managed by Formby - an arrangement Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) were happy about. Tom Watson, who at the time was deputy leader, asked for all work being done as part of the EHRC submission to be shared – a request that was repeatedly denied. Senior figures within the party, Seamus Milne, Karie Murphy and Andrew Murray, the latter of whom was seconded to the party from Unite, all provided information, evidence and emails that related to the allegations of anti-Semitism to aid research for the submission, but did not help to write this report.